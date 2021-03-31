Augie softball gets sweep at Wayne State

WAYNE, NE (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana softball team opened NSIC action Tuesday with a pair of victories at Wayne State. The Vikings, ranked No. 3 in the country, took game one 6-0 and followed in game two with an 8-0, five-inning victory.

Ashley Mickschl and Amber Elliott combined to only allow four hits over the two games. Mickschl twirled all seven innings in game one, giving up two hits and striking out seven. Elliott followed up with all five innings in game two also giving up just two hits while striking out three. Augustana improves to 14-2 overall and 2-0 in the NSIC. Wayne State falls to 3-11, 0-2. Game One: No. 3 Augustana 6, Wayne State 0The Vikings got things started in the first inning on a single from Torri Chute , which scored Ashley Mickschl , who reached base on a walk. In the second, Gracey Brink ran across home plate on a single from Abbie Lund. Brink reached base on a single into left field and scored from second base after swiping it. The Vikings put a three-spot on the scoreboard in the fifth.

Kendall Cornick singled into left field and promptly stole second base. She scored on a Mickschl single. After Abby Lien took first base on a walk, Delaney Young singled into center field scoring both Mickschl and Lien for the 5-0 lead. The final run of the game came from the bat of Cornick as she scored Pardo who was standing on second base. Cornick recorded a pair of hits with a run scored and RBI. Mickschl scored two runs while Young recorded two RBI. On the basepaths, Pardo stole two bases while Cornick, Mickschl and Brink each tallied a stolen base.

Game Two: No. 3 Augustana 8, Wayne State 0It was early offense again for the Vikings while Amber Elliott shut down the Wildcat offense in the five-inning run-rule game.

Mary Pardo led the game off with a walk and then simply stole second and third base. She scored on a sacrifice fly into center field from Torri Chute. Delaney Young led the second inning off with a deep home run into left field and the 2-0 advantage. It was a two-run third inning as Pardo, who singled then stole her third base of the game, crossed home plate after Cornick reached base via an error. The next hitter, Ashley Mickschl , scored Cornick on a groundout to the shortstop and the 4-0 lead. Augustana then plated four runs in the fifth. Cornick scored on a double to center field by Chute. Chute then made it 6-0 when she scored on a passed ball. Becca Koupal, who was pinch-running for Young, scored on an Olivia Hazelbaker single. The final run of the game came on a run scored by Gracey Brink, who was pushed home due to a fielding error from WSC. Seven different Vikings had the seven hits for AU in the second game while Pardo and Cornick each recorded two runs scored. Chute led the way with a pair of RBI. Pardo stole three bases while Cornick swiped two. Both Brink and Abbie Lund each totaled a stolen base.

Up NextAugustana travels to St. Cloud State on Friday and Minnesota Duluth on Saturday for a pair of doubleheaders that begin each day at noon. The Vikings then make their triumphant return to Bowden Field on Wednesday, April 3, hosting Southwest Minnesota State.

Recap courtesy Augustana Athletics

