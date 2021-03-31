Advertisement

Young Cancer Survivor Encourages Participation in Day of Giving

Big donation drive at Jersey Mike’s
By Kelsie Passolt
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All month long, Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide have been collecting donations for charities. It’s something the sandwich chain has done every year for the last decade. In our region, the charity of choice is the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. On Wednesday, they’re finishing the donation drive strong with a full day of giving.

“It all culminates on Wednesday, March 31, where we will be donating 100% of sales to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of South Dakota,” says Jersey Mike’s franchise owner Andrew Ticknor.

Leading up to Wednesday, the last day of March, local Jersey Mike’s locations have been asking customers all month long to round up their purchase to the next dollar for LLS or to give $1, $3 or $5 donations.

“It’s very important to us to show that we can raise funds to help ongoing battling of horrible cancers, diseases, if we can provide money for research, treatments, things like that, it really means a lot to us to be able to help out,” Ticknor adds.

Bekah Hauert knows just how significant this charitable giving is.

“With LLS, they help with travel costs sometimes for these families,” she says.

Her daughter, Adyson, was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma when she was four.

“When these companies or these restaurants come around and do things like this that are fundraisers to help bring awareness and to raise these funds just to help in what maybe seems like such a small way to them, is such a huge impact on us as families individually and for the LLS organization,” Bekah says.

Two years after being diagnosed, Adyson was done with her chemotherapy treatment and thankfully, she has been in remission ever since. These days she’s a happy, healthy eighth grader who has learned more about the cancer she faced as she’s gotten older.

“It obviously became more of a bigger deal, like I didn’t realize how much of a big deal it is for other people as well, so I’ve realized how much it impacts other people,” Adyson explains.

Now, the Hauerts are focused on the families currently going through a similar fight and they will continue to raise awareness.

“Our goal and hope for the future is that there will be a cure for this and that it will be a lot easier of a treatment if someone does have those words and that diagnosis of ‘Your child has cancer,’ that there is something much easier and quicker to help fight it for these kids,” Bekah adds.

This year, Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide hope to raise a record-breaking total of $8 million for more than 200 charities, including LLS.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a press conference discussing transgender athletes in women's sports...
Noem issues executive orders on transgender women in sports
The South Dakota House of Representatives gather March 29, 2021 for the legislature's "Veto day"
Transgender sports bill dies after veto override fails
Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two...
Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner
A grass fire burning in south central South Dakota forced the temporary closure of a section of...
Strong winds fan several fires across South Dakota
An infrared flight flew over the Schroeder Fire this afternoon and the estimated acreage of...
Schroeder Fire: 2,100 acres big Cleghorn Canyon most imminent threat

Latest News

Thanks to the South Dakota Clean Diesel Grant and other funding opportunities, six school...
6 South Dakota school districts adding propane buses to fleet
Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation turns attention to Repair Affair
Governor Noem Declares State of Emergency in response to South Dakota wildfires
Transgender Sports
What impact could Gov. Noem’s executive orders have?