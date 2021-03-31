Young Cancer Survivor Encourages Participation in Day of Giving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All month long, Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide have been collecting donations for charities. It’s something the sandwich chain has done every year for the last decade. In our region, the charity of choice is the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. On Wednesday, they’re finishing the donation drive strong with a full day of giving.

“It all culminates on Wednesday, March 31, where we will be donating 100% of sales to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of South Dakota,” says Jersey Mike’s franchise owner Andrew Ticknor.

Leading up to Wednesday, the last day of March, local Jersey Mike’s locations have been asking customers all month long to round up their purchase to the next dollar for LLS or to give $1, $3 or $5 donations.

“It’s very important to us to show that we can raise funds to help ongoing battling of horrible cancers, diseases, if we can provide money for research, treatments, things like that, it really means a lot to us to be able to help out,” Ticknor adds.

Bekah Hauert knows just how significant this charitable giving is.

“With LLS, they help with travel costs sometimes for these families,” she says.

Her daughter, Adyson, was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma when she was four.

“When these companies or these restaurants come around and do things like this that are fundraisers to help bring awareness and to raise these funds just to help in what maybe seems like such a small way to them, is such a huge impact on us as families individually and for the LLS organization,” Bekah says.

Two years after being diagnosed, Adyson was done with her chemotherapy treatment and thankfully, she has been in remission ever since. These days she’s a happy, healthy eighth grader who has learned more about the cancer she faced as she’s gotten older.

“It obviously became more of a bigger deal, like I didn’t realize how much of a big deal it is for other people as well, so I’ve realized how much it impacts other people,” Adyson explains.

Now, the Hauerts are focused on the families currently going through a similar fight and they will continue to raise awareness.

“Our goal and hope for the future is that there will be a cure for this and that it will be a lot easier of a treatment if someone does have those words and that diagnosis of ‘Your child has cancer,’ that there is something much easier and quicker to help fight it for these kids,” Bekah adds.

This year, Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide hope to raise a record-breaking total of $8 million for more than 200 charities, including LLS.

