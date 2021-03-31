Cooler Today, Warmer Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Thanks to a cold front that moved through on Monday, temperatures have remained cooler and below normal both yesterday and today. After another cooler night tonight with overnight lows falling into the upper teens and lower 20′s, warmer air will return on Thursday.

Sunshine will stick around on Thursday, but the wind will be causing issues. The wind direction will shift and become more southerly at speeds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph at times. Highs will be in the 60′s in western South Dakota and 50′s to the east. Friday will be breezy once again with highs climbing even more - all of us will be in the 70′s!

This weekend is looking great with more sunshine for both Saturday and Easter Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70′s and we’ll finally get a break from the strong wind. Easter Sunday’s highs will be in the lower 80′s generally. Temperatures will be warm for Monday and we look to stay dry.

We’re tracking chances for rain to return next Tuesday and Wednesday, but there doesn’t appear to be much moisture moving in with this next round of precipitation and it looks like it won’t impact the entire area unfortunately. Temperatures will begin to cool down slightly next week to the 50′s and 60′s.

