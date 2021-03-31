Advertisement

Dakota Marker game postponed until April 17th in Fargo

Jacks and Bison game delayed 2 weeks from COVID
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Missouri Valley Football Conference has postponed the North Dakota State-South Dakota State football game scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota, due to positive COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing in NDSU’s Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.

The game will be rescheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 17. Tickets purchased for the April 3 game will be valid on April 17.Valley Football athletically related activities will take place only to the extent permitted by local environments and applicable national, state, local and institutional guidelines in order to safeguard the health and safety of participants, staff and fans.South Dakota State’s next game is now scheduled for April 10 versus South Dakota. The South Dakota Showdown Series game is set for a 2 p.m. kickoff at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

