Dakota State volleyball team advances to NSAA semi’s against Bellevue

Trojans sweep Dickinson State in conference playoffs
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Maddie Polzin had 9 kills to lead a balanced attack as the Dakota State volleyball team advanced in the NSAA playoffs with a 3-0 win over Dickinson State Tuesday night in Madison. The Trojans won 3 close sets 25-21, 25-21, 25-20 to improve to 14-9 on the year and will face 12th-ranked Bellevue next Tuesday in the semi-finals.

Maddie Groft (26 assists), Abigail Grabowska and Riley Grandpre each had 7 kills and Hannah Viet had 6 for Dakota State.

