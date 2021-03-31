Advertisement

Delta to join other US airlines in ending empty middle seats

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels on a Delta Air Lines flight after taking off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Delta Air Lines will stop blocking middle seats in May, meaning that no more U.S. airlines will limit capacity on flights to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Delta's announcement Wednesday, March 31, reverses a policy that had been in place since last April.(Charlie Riedel | AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(AP) - Delta Air Lines will stop blocking middle seats in May, meaning that no more U.S. airlines will limit capacity on flights to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Delta’s announcement Wednesday reverses a policy that had been in place since last April.

At one time, several other airlines including Southwest, Alaska and JetBlue had also limited seating, while United never did and American did only for a short time.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian says nearly 65% of people who flew on Delta last year expect to have at least one dose of the new vaccines by May 1, giving Delta the confidence to sell flights to full capacity.

