Eight people displaced after Sioux Falls fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Eight people had their home damaged in a fire Tuesday night. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue arrived at the apartment building on South West Avenue just before 7:00 PM.

Battalion Chief David Jensen said no one was injured in the incident, but two apartment units were so damaged, the people living in them, couldn’t get back in. So the American Red Cross is assisting them. It affected a total of eight people.

The fire was put out in five minutes, but crews worked for another two hours to keep an eye on hotspots. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

