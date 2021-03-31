Former South Sioux City school staff member accused of sexually assaulting student

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (Dakota News Now) - A former staff member at South Sioux City High School with ties to the Sioux Falls Storm has been charged after authorities say he sexually assaulted a student.

Twenty-five-year-old Nathan Rogers was arrested March 26 for first-degree sexual assault of a child, according to court documents.

The investigation began on March 3 when a staff member notified police of a possible sexual assault at South Sioux City High School. The victim, a 15-year-old girl, told the staff member she had been assaulted by Rogers, who was an assistant football coach for the school’s football team at the time.

Investigators interviewed the victim, who said she went to Rogers’ home in December to get a vape pen. Court documents state when the victim arrived at the home, Rogers asked her inside, but she refused. The victim said Rogers then forced her inside and sexually assaulted her.

Rogers admitted to investigators that he had sex with victim, but he said it was consensual.

Court documents list the Sioux Falls Storm as Rogers’ current employer. The Storm recently signed Rogers to play wide receiver, but Coach Kurtiss Riggs told Dakota News Now he had not yet made the team. Riggs said he has been suspended by the Indoor Football League, and that the league will let the legal process play out before they make a permanent decision on his future.

Riggs added that Rogers would have had “the opportunity to make the team,” but players have not yet even reported for training camp, which begins at the end of April. Rogers will not be able to take part in training camp since he is on the league’s suspended players list.

KTIV-TV reports the South Sioux City School District says Rogers is no longer an employed at the district.

Rogers is being held on a $1 million bond. His next court appearance is Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.