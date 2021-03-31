Jurgens and USD Volleyball team excited for re-match with Kansas City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Summit League Volleyball Tournament is Friday and Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon.

And it’s another chance for the Coyotes to win the post season tournament and advance to the NCAA Tourney. They proved earlier when they won at Creighton that they have the talent. But this year will be more competitive than most, as all 4 teams could easily win the conference championship. USD gets a chance to avenge 2 home losses to Kansas City right away and super setter Madison Jurgens is excited the season has made it this far and her team is getting this opportunity.

Setter Madison Jurgens says, ”Yes very excited. I think the fact that we got Kansas City first round we really have that chip on our shoulder from during conference when we played them. So I’m really excited to go into the tournament. I mean at the end of the season the tournament isn’t guaranteed, only 4 teams are making it so I’m really excited that we make it number one and two that we get a chance to play two more games in really good competition so.”

Jurgens is a big key to her team’s success as the setter for boomers like Harrisburg’s Sami Slaughter. The Coyotes play Kansas City at 6:00... And it’s Denver and Omaha at 2:30 on Friday with the championship game Saturday.

