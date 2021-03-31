Advertisement

Jurgens and USD Volleyball team excited for re-match with Kansas City

Coyotes looking to avenge 2 close losses to Roos
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Summit League Volleyball Tournament is Friday and Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon.

And it’s another chance for the Coyotes to win the post season tournament and advance to the NCAA Tourney. They proved earlier when they won at Creighton that they have the talent. But this year will be more competitive than most, as all 4 teams could easily win the conference championship. USD gets a chance to avenge 2 home losses to Kansas City right away and super setter Madison Jurgens is excited the season has made it this far and her team is getting this opportunity.

Setter Madison Jurgens says, ”Yes very excited. I think the fact that we got Kansas City first round we really have that chip on our shoulder from during conference when we played them. So I’m really excited to go into the tournament. I mean at the end of the season the tournament isn’t guaranteed, only 4 teams are making it so I’m really excited that we make it number one and two that we get a chance to play two more games in really good competition so.”

Jurgens is a big key to her team’s success as the setter for boomers like Harrisburg’s Sami Slaughter. The Coyotes play Kansas City at 6:00... And it’s Denver and Omaha at 2:30 on Friday with the championship game Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two...
Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a press conference discussing transgender athletes in women's sports...
Noem issues executive orders on transgender women in sports
The South Dakota House of Representatives gather March 29, 2021 for the legislature's "Veto day"
Transgender sports bill dies after veto override fails
A grass fire burning in south central South Dakota forced the temporary closure of a section of...
Strong winds fan several fires across South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Dakota Marker game pushed back 2 weeks at Fargo
Dakota Marker game postponed until April 17th in Fargo
Legends celebrities announced
Legends announces celebrities for June event
Augustana baseball hands Crookston 1st loss in doubleheader split
Augie and Crookston split in baseball doubleheader
3rd-ranked Vikings get sweep at Wayne State
Augie softball gets sweep at Wayne State