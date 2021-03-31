Advertisement

Legends announces celebrities for June event

Everyone is anxious for the youth clinics
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Hall of Fame athletes, World Series champions, NCAA All-Americans and Olympic gold medalists are among the eight announced celebrities who will visit South Dakota for 2021 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends. The event runs June 10-23 at venues around Sioux Falls.

The following coaches and athletes will participate in the Legends Banquet and their respective free clinics:

  • Rod Woodson, Hall of Fame cornerback (Football)
  • Paul Molitor, Hall of Fame first baseman (Baseball)
  • Tamika Catchings, Hall of Fame inductee & 4-time Olympic Gold Medalist (Basketball)
  • Chad Greenway, Pro-Bowl linebacker (Football)
  • Courtney Thompson, 2-time Olympic medalist, NCAA national champion (Volleyball)
  • Michael Chandler, 3x Bellator Lightweight World Champion (Martial Arts)
  • Logan Storley, 4x NCAA All-American (Wrestling)
  • Cindy Rarick, 7-time LPGA TOUR winner (Golf)

The Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends program provides learning opportunity for young student-athletes to grow and be inspired in the world of sports by providing different sporting clinics and camps. Each year, celebrity athletes who represent the Legends goals—quality, integrity and character—are brought to Sioux Falls.

The sessions are conducted by professional athletes and the region’s best college and high school coaches who have been recognized as positive role models on and off the field. Parents and coaches also participate in clinics designed to help them further understand their role as mentors while sharpening their coaching skills.

Last year, Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends raised $230,000 for the Legends Grant Program for area communities. Since 2005, Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends has raised $2.575 million.

Legends is continuing its scholarship program in 2021. The Legends for Kids Scholarship is a $5,000 award given to eight outstanding graduating seniors who have demonstrated exceptional character and leadership in athletics, school and community involvement. The scholarship program was created by Hy-Vee, Sanford, First PREMIER and other valuable sponsors to be used for post-secondary education.

The following COVID-19 protocols and safety measures will be in place for this year’s clinics:

  • Only one parent/guardian per clinic registration.
  • Masks must be worn by everyone when entering the building or clinic.
  • Mask must be worn by the parent/guardian during clinic.
  • Social distancing (six-feet separation) is strongly suggested between spectators.
  • Clinics will be limited to 60-percent of normal capacity.

Due to capacity limits at all clinics, participants are strongly encouraged to register in advance at LegendsForKids.com to ensure they get the proper t-shirt size. Registration is open now.

Online information and registration:

• Legends: LegendsforKids.com• Legends Football Camp: sanfordsports.com/legends

