Regents increase tuition, fees 1% at SD universities

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. - Students in South Dakota’s public universities will pay an average of about $105 more for the upcoming academic year.

The Board of Regents this week approved a tuition and mandatory fee hike of about 1%.

On average, an in-state undergraduate student taking 30 credit hours next year will pay about $9,360 for tuition and mandatory fees, KOTA-TV reported.

These new rates are effective for the 2021-22 academic year that begins this summer. Tuition and fees cover part of the 2.4 percent salary raise for all university employees in the coming year.

