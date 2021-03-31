Regents increase tuition, fees 1% at SD universities

ABERDEEN, S.D. - Students in South Dakota’s public universities will pay an average of about $105 more for the upcoming academic year.

The Board of Regents this week approved a tuition and mandatory fee hike of about 1%.

On average, an in-state undergraduate student taking 30 credit hours next year will pay about $9,360 for tuition and mandatory fees, KOTA-TV reported.

These new rates are effective for the 2021-22 academic year that begins this summer. Tuition and fees cover part of the 2.4 percent salary raise for all university employees in the coming year.

