Sioux Empire Flip off aims to bring new homes in the market, raise funds for CASA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During the pandemic, Sioux Falls’ housing market inventory finds itself at an all-time low.

In an effort to get more homes listed for sale, one local real estate agency has come up with a unique initiative.

And, for those looking to sell their home, right now may be the perfect opportunity to maximize your profit.

“Houses are worth more than they’ve ever been, and the buyer demand is high with that interest rate being so low,” Amy Stockberger, of Amy Stockberger Real Estate, said. “It’s a perfect storm right now to get your house on the market.”

In an effort to boost inventory, Stockberger and her team are hosting The 1st First Annual Sioux Empire Flip Off.

Homeowners apply online, then a realtor goes in to evaluate your home, as is.

“They don’t know how much their houses are worth right now and they get stuck in overwhelm,” Stockberger said. “They have projects they need to get done or things they think they need to get done, or they just don’t know where to start or stop.”

Just for having your home evaluated, applicants will receive a gift card. Plus, Amy Stockberger Real Estate will donate $50 to the Sioux Falls Area CASA Program.

Volunteers at CASA give kids a voice in the courtroom as they go through the system for no fault of their own.

“We’re that constant presence for those kids that they can rely on and know that someone really cares what happens to them,” Executive Director of Sioux Falls CASA Stacey Tieszen said.

In May, Amy and her team will go through applications and pick three homes they want to flip.

The remodels are expected to be done this fall and the public will vote for their favorite.

When it’s sold, a portion of the home’s sale will also go to CASA.

“We can’t do what we do without donations, and really it’s about awareness too,” Tieszen said. “So, being able to have community partners that we can collaborate with, where our logo goes and people talk about what we do, is so crucial to making sure that we’re out there.”

To apply for The 1st Annual Sioux Empire Flip Off, click here.

For more information about the Sioux Falls Area CASA Program, click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.