Sioux Falls Pride Festival set for June

By Jenna Lemair
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been over a year since DTSF’s streets have been paraded on. But after an announcement Tuesday, you can officially mark your calendars for Saturday, June 26th.

While 2020′s Pride Parade was canceled due to COVID-19, Sioux Falls Pride quickly started thinking about how to make the next parade possible.

“We were contemplating obviously the COVID and wanting to make sure we could put on an event that would be safe. We tend to have a lot of people that come to this event, particularly the parade and the festival,” said Ingle.

Ingle says roughly 10,000 to 15,000 people stop through for this event.

“After talking with other prides and talking to just other people, and getting their opinions on it, we decided we were going to go ahead and go through with it,” said Ingle.

Organizers are waiting on final approval from the city, but are tentatively planning on hosting the events in DTSF this year.

Business like Full Circle Book Co-op are looking forward to the extra foot traffic, too.

“There are people coming in and out but then people go to the park and so usually it’s more of an evening excitement at the shop, you know, after the park event is over then people come down and go kinda up and down 10th street with us and Club David and a few of the other places downtown,” said Full Circle Book Co-op Co-owner Jason Kurtz.

For Sioux Falls Pride, missing out on last year’s parade isn’t the only issue urging organizers this year.

“I think this year we saw a particularly bad legislative session for particularly trans individuals,” said Ingle.

“I think that’s the importance of the parade; we’re here to just exist. We’re not here to do anything else except just exist as who we are and I think it’s really important for Sioux Falls to hear that and to hear that voice.” said Ingle.

“Our anticipation keeps growing and growing and growing and pretty much nothing short of a full-blown party all summer is probably what’s going to fall short of it I think,” said Kurtz.

For more information, Sioux Falls Pride will be posting additional updates. You can head over to their website at siouxfallspride.org.

