10pm Sportscast Wednesday, March 31st

USD Volleyball, SDSU Football, Maddyn Greenway, Tommy Chatman and Plays of the Week
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USD volleyball team is preparing for what be a very competitive Summit League Tournament. Chad Greenway’s daughter has her team in the Minnesota AA semi’s, Tommy Chatman is leaving Northern, Stig talks about the crazy schedule for his SDSU football team and Plays of the Week in the Wednesday night sportscast.

