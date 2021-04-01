Aberdeen sees estimated $700,000 impact from athletic events

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a month of what seemed like non-stop activity in Aberdeen and at Northern State, the economic impact it brought with it to Aberdeen is starting to add up.

Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Casey Weismantel said the estimated impact of those events comes up to around $700,000. That factors in the amount of people attending both the NCAA wrestling and basketball events at the Barnett Center, as well as the Class “B” Boys State Basketball tournament.

Weismantel said that while that figure is just an estimate based on the number of attendees and percentage of visitors, it’s a good sign for businesses that normally look forward to March for a boost. And even though capacity was limited for all three event, even a small number of visitors coming to the city can add up quickly where it matters.

“You know, when you have the capacity of the Wachs Arena, and how many visitors that will hold. And those visitors stay over night, and those visitors spend money in the community, those numbers add up in a hurry.” Weismantel said.

It’s also a stretch of return for a number of major events returning to Aberdeen after the onset of the pandemic a year ago, and something Mayor Travis Schaunaman said will be a point of momentum to carry into the rest of the year.

“We kind of live and die by events to some extent. And so, we’re glad that we’re on track to have a lot more events and to get back to normal in terms of that.” Schaunaman said.

And now even more news from Northern State, announcing the Small College Basketball Champions Classic will take place November of 2022 at the Barnett Center. That event will four NCAA DII teams, four DIII teams, and four NAIA teams. And Northern State believes they’re well prepared to host it.

“Even on years where we might not have a local team, we fill this place.” said Austin Hieb, NSU Director of Athletic Development & Administration. “So, we’ve got a lot of really good fans in the area. That’s going to be an incredible events with 12 different teams.”

Weismantel said although there’s a long road ahead to playing host for the classic, it’s an event that businesses should be watching out for.

“You know, that could be another economic boost from anywhere from $100,000 to $225,000 for the community of Aberdeen.” Weismantel said.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.