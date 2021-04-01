Chad Greenway’s daughter Maddyn now in Minnesota AA semi’s as a 7th grader!

ST. CLOUD, MN. (Dakota News Now) -Last week we ran a story on Chad Greenway’s daughter who led her Providence Academy team to the State “AA” tournament as a 7th grader.

Last night Maddyn’s Lions took on Duluth Marshall in the quarter-finals and #5 Gianna Kneepkens put on an amazing show for the Hilltoppers.

The talented senior poured in an amazing 67 points for Duluth Marshall against one of the state’s best defensive teams.

But Greenway tallied 32 points of her own and Maria and Grace Counts combined for another 41 points and 27 rebounds and the Lions won despite the record-setting performance. The Lions will face the top seed from New London-Spicer next Tuesday in the Target Center in the semi-finals.

