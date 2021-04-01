Advertisement

March 31st Plays of the Week

The weeks top plays from Baseball, Hockey, Volleyball, Soccer and Softball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Northwestern volleyball team shook off the rust to win it’s first match since November 14th over Viterbo. Anna Wedel with the block in the first set and the kill to win the match for the 7th-ranked Red Raiders.

The SDSU softball team is off to a great start. Tori Tollefson touched all 4 for play #4 for her first career HR in a weekend sweep at Kansas City. The Jacks are 19-4...

How about this for a heads-up goal by USD’s Taylor Revelo for Play #3 in a 4-1 win over Oral Roberts

Play #2 was a game winner and also the first USHL goal for the Stampede’s Ean Somoza in a win over Fargo

But play #1 was a landslide choice for Harrisburg native Tanner Brown of Augustana. The Augie pitcher had just the 2nd perfect game in Viking history, striking out 11 in the 4-0 win over Minot State...

And those are your Plays of the Week!

