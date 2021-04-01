Northern’s Tommy Chatman enters Transfer Portal

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Add Tommy Chatman’s name to the list of Northern Wolves signing up for the Transfer Portal. He announced that on social media Wednesday. Andrew Kallman has already committed to play at NDSU and Parker Fox is hearing from places like Minnesota and Ohio State. Mason Stark is the 4th player who is also looking to perhaps get back closer to home.

Tommy has been a solid player for the Wolves the last 2 seasons. The sophomore averaged 11 points per game this season for Saul Phillips as the Wolves went 19-2 and lost in the Region Championships to the eventual national champions from NW Missouri State.

