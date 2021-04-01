Advertisement

Sioux Falls detailing company fixes Salem man’s car tagged with racial slurs

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls car detailing business is helping a Salem man after he was the victim of racially-charged vandalism last week.

Last week, a Salem man was the victim of vandalism when his vehicle was spray-painted with racial slurs and swastikas. “Superior Detail” located in Sioux Falls says several people offered to pay to get the car detailed from top to bottom, removing the spray paint. But according to a post on the company’s Facebook page, they didn’t feel right about billing for the work.

Instead, Superior Detail detailed the car for free and they didn’t stop there.

“He was just real calm and collected. He had a couple questions with some stereo stuff, so we just figured, you know what, let’s go ahead and take care of the whole car for him. Take care of some of the stereo stuff that he had going on, just make some good out of the whole situation,” said Owner Ryan Murray.

The Facebook post asks if you know who was responsible for the vandalism, to anonymously relay the information to them, and they will pass th information along to authorities.

