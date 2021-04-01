Stig says his SDSU football players are taking the postponements in stride

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We told you Tuesday night that the Dakota Marker game in Fargo this Saturday has been pushed back 2 weeks due to COVID complications within the North Dakota State program.

It’s the 2nd straight week off for the Jacks after that impressive showing at Southern Illinois when they beat the Salukis 44-3. The same team that beat the 2nd-ranked Bison to start the conference schedule.

But head coach John Stiegelmeier knows you can’t control what’s going on off the field with postponements. And he’s proud of how well his guys have handled the disappointment on not having games every week. ”You can’t relax. And our guys have embraced that, they’ve embraced a lot of changes. As you’ve followed this through the fall everything has changed weekly almost and our guys have been able to accept it and come out of things in a positive way,” says the Jacks football coach.

The Jacks have bounced back nicely from that disappointing loss in Grand Forks and have moved up to 4th in the F-C-S polls. The Bison are #2 in the nation as defending champs and the Missouri Valley is once against very well represented. The Dakota Marker game in Fargo has been re-scheduled for April 17th at 2:30.

