USD Volleyball team ready for second season at Summit Tourney

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Summit League volleyball tournament is Friday and Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon. And it’s a wide open tournament with 4 teams that have almost equal records. And they have taken turns beating each other during the season.

The Coyotes are the #3 seed and as Madison Jurgens told us last night, they are pumped to play Kansas City again after losing a pair of 3-2 matches on their home floor. The players know they can do better this time against the Roos and coach feels they are ready for the challenge.

Leanne Williamson, USD Volleyball Coach says, ”It really did feel like a normal season overall and I think just being where we’re at right now we feel like we’ve learned a lot. We feel like we’ve had success and we’ve failed a few times and really learned from those situations and put us in a position to be as prepared as possible going into this weekend.”

Elizabeth Juhnke, Sophomore Outside Hitter says, ”I think just focusing on us and what we can do and what we can do better is going to be our focal point.”

Sami Slaughter, Senior Outside Hitter says, ”I think we just have to focus on our shots. I think a lot of us got frustrated, especially on the offensive side when we were taking really good swings and they were picking them up. And I think we kind of shied away from those different shots instead of taking them again and making them defend them again. And I think our blocking scheme was a little off and we’ve practiced that all week and I think we’re ready to go.”

The Coyotes are glad to have somewhat of a home court advantage at the Pentagon. Although all 3 of their Summit League losses came in Vermillion. They are hoping to start playing their best volleyball of the year starting Friday, although the win at Creighton was pretty impressive. They plays Kansas City Friday at 6:00 and it’s Denver-Omaha at 2:30 with the championship on Saturday.

