200 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 200 new COVID-19 cases in the state Friday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 118,186, 113,831 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases in the state remain steady, decreasing by 70 from Thursday to 2,417.

Current hospitalizations increased from Thursday to 103. Overall, 7,035 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 45% of the state’s population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, while 30% of the population has been inoculated. Of the 264,826 South Dakotans who have received one shot, 167,960 have received both shots needed for maximum immunization from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. 8,985 South Dakotans have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

No new deaths were reported Friday. The state’s death toll is 1,938.

