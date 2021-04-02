Advertisement

Foreigner concert at Washington Pavilion rescheduled to June

Concerts will resume at the Washington Pavilion in June.
Concerts will resume at the Washington Pavilion in June.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Concerts will resume at the Washington Pavilion on June 25th when Foreigner performs there. Tickets for the rescheduled concert are already on sale. The rock band was supposed to perform at the Pavilion in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to postpone it. It was rescheduled for April 9, 2021 but has since been moved to June. Tickets start at $46.50.

People who purchased tickets for a previously scheduled concert will have their tickets honored at the concert in June. The show starts at 7:30 PM on Friday, June 25th inside the Mary W. Sommervold Hall.

Foreigner is known for its rock hits like “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold as Ice,” “Feels Like the First Time,” and “Waiting for a Girl Like You.”

