Local organization seeks to help update homes of the elderly, permanently disabled

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One local organization is looking to help homeowners update their property.

Repair Affair Day is coming up in June, but applicants for the program are being sought right now.

For many of us, health and a steady income are daily blessings, others are not as fortunate.

That’s why the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation is once again out to help the community.

“The need and the desire for our group to help people is tremendous,” Jerry Cook, Chair of the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation, said. “We’ve got the people, we’ve got the means, we just need the applicants to go help them.”

The Repair Affair program targets those with a low income, who are elderly or permanently disabled... at no cost to them.

“We basically put anything (onto the house) from a wheelchair ramp, grab bars, additional railings, for anybody that has a permanent physical disability,” Katie Mouw, Chair of the Repair Affair Committee, said.

Cook says the ability to get in and out of your home each day is something many people take for granted.

“You get done with this (project) and they just, it’s hugs and smiles and tears,” Cook said. “It’s amazing.”

While some guidelines do apply, Repair Affair Day aims to help as many people as possible.

“Not everybody has the same income,” Mouw said. “There are just different things that people are going through that we feel we can help out (with) and help them get through their daily life easier.”

The application deadline for Repair Affair Day is April 15. Projects will be completed on June 8.

