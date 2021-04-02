Advertisement

Nominations needed for Hey Sioux Falls awards

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hey Sioux Falls is an event that celebrates entrepreneurs and startups in the city. The event itself will be at the Orpheum Theater in Downtown Sioux Falls on May 20th. Capacity will be limited in person because of COVID-19, but people can attend the event virtually if they’d like. Nominations for the various awards will be accepted through April 16th.

Six awards are given out. The categories include new startup, best pivot, startup champion, small business, corporate innovator, and social impact. Entrepreneurial community leaders will select the winners in each category. The ceremony on May 20th starts at 6:00 PM. In-person tickets are $10, but it’s free to attend online. The event is meant to be for anyone in the business industry, whether you’re just starting out or have been established for a while.

You can nominate someone for an award here.

