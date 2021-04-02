Redfield American Legion installs public box for flag disposal

REDFIELD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new fixture on Main Street in Redfield by the American Legion will give people a more convenient opportunity to allow old American flags to be properly disposed of.

The idea of having a box for the proper disposal of American flags isn’t new, but it’s new to the American Legion in Redfield. And they didn’t have to go far to get inspiration.

“Up in Aberdeen, we’d saw a place where there’s a box a lot like, and a lot larger than ours, but Aberdeen’s bigger,” said Post #92 member Bob Schutte. “But that kind of gave us the idea.”

The Post handles the flag disposal services for the area, and until now they’ve been collecting them at their building or in person. But this box out front will allow people to drop off flags whenever it’s convenient for them, and help the Post retire them in the proper manner.

“We’re all veterans, and we’re very adamant about our position on that,” said Post #92 member Perry Schmidt. “All flags need to be taken out of service in a respectful manner.”

The box is installed just out in front of the American Legion building on Main Street and has already collected a number of flags. Originally built for the National Parks Service, Schutte says it’ll also be able to stand up to the South Dakota weather.

“It’s supposed to be bear-proof, so we figured, ‘Well, that should be fairly durable to put out front there, so,’” Schutte said.

And for those dropping off flags, they can also purchase new ones from the Post. Schmidt said another goal of this is also a public service reminder, that the American Legion is there to prevent flags from being disposed of improperly.

“This flag disposal box is just another step in that process, where they can have the opportunity to pass the flag onto us so we can do that ceremony for them,” Schmidt said.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.