Tyler Farr added to South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation concert benefit

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) In this Nov. 4, 2015 file photo, Tyler Farr arrives...
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) In this Nov. 4, 2015 file photo, Tyler Farr arrives at the 49th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Farr is cancelling upcoming shows to rest his voice after having surgery to remove a polyp on his vocal chords. In a statement released Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016, from his label, the Redneck Crazy singer was diagnosed after getting a severe case of bronchitis at the end of last year.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Country artist Tyler Farr will be the opening act for Little Big Town for the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation concert benefit. The concert and gala were postponed from 2020 to June 19th, 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The concert will be at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center at 8:00 PM.

People who purchased tickets for the event previously will have them honored at the new show. The concert is part of a benefit for Feeding South Dakota, and tickets have been on sale for it.

Farr is known for his songs like “Redneck Crazy” and “Whiskey in my Water.”

Little Big Town is a Grammy, ACM, CMA and AMA Award-winning group who is known for hits like “Boondocks,” “Day Drinking,” and “Girl Crush.”

