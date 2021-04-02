Tyler Farr added to South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation concert benefit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Country artist Tyler Farr will be the opening act for Little Big Town for the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation concert benefit. The concert and gala were postponed from 2020 to June 19th, 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The concert will be at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center at 8:00 PM.

People who purchased tickets for the event previously will have them honored at the new show. The concert is part of a benefit for Feeding South Dakota, and tickets have been on sale for it.

Farr is known for his songs like “Redneck Crazy” and “Whiskey in my Water.”

Little Big Town is a Grammy, ACM, CMA and AMA Award-winning group who is known for hits like “Boondocks,” “Day Drinking,” and “Girl Crush.”

