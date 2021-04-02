Vermillion resident receives vaccine bill in error

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ailee Johns was ecstatic when she received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine on March 8.

Her emotions quickly changed when she later received a bill from Sanford for $57.

“It went from being really excited, to being crushed again,” Johns said.

Johns says she also received a bill for when she was tested for the coronavirus in June of 2020. This prompted her to reach out to Sanford who clarified that it was a coding error, and that these bills do not need to be paid. This was a relief for her because she believes that if others were under the impression that they would be charged for vaccination, they would opt not to get the vaccine.

“It would 100 percent deter people. If they knew or they were aware upfront that they were going to be receiving a bill in the mail, they would probably say I can’t do this,” Johns said.

Sanford declined an interview but they did issue the following statement:

“The COVID-19 vaccine is free of charge and there should not be any out-of-pocket costs to any patient. There is an administration fee that is charged but is billed to insurance. In addition, those without insurance also should not receive a bill.”

If you do get a bill from Sanford for the COVID-19 vaccine, you are asked to call the patient financial services department. That number is 877-629-2999.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.