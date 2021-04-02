Advertisement

Warm and Sunny for Easter Weekend

Wind Not as Strong
By Tyler Roney
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll begin Saturday morning in the upper 30′s to the lower 40′s with more sunshine returning along with warmer temperatures. Highs by Saturday afternoon nearly everywhere will be in the 70′s!

Easter Sunday is looking beautiful with sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70′s to the lower 80′s. Parts of western South Dakota will even be in the upper 80′s to near 90! The wind won’t be much of an issue. Warmer temperatures will stick around for Monday as well with more sunshine on the way.

We’re tracking some rain chances to return to the area beginning on Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday. This will drop our temperatures to the upper 60′s to near 70 on Tuesday down to the mid 60′s on Wednesday and eventually down to the 50′s on Thursday once the precipitation begins to come to an end. We’ll remain in the 50′s for the end of next week before some lower 60′s reappear for next weekend.

