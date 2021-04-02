Advertisement

Washington Pavilion announces lineup of Broadway shows coming to Sioux Falls

By Ernest Cottier
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is planning to bring six Broadway shows to Sioux Falls for the 2021-2022 Washington Pavilion Performance Series.

The announcement comes nearly a year after all shows were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One year ago, at this time we were closing the doors now we’re just thrilled to be back open back in business,” says Washington Pavilion CEO Darrin Smith.

This year’s lineup will include; Escape to Margaritaville, Anastasia, Fiddler on the roof, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Hairspray and Come From Away.

Many are expecting the entertainment industry to boom once shows are back in action.

Washington Pavilion staff hopes that COVID restrictions will be diminished by the time the performances hit the stage, so they can have a full theater throughout the shows.

Regina Ruhberg, the Director of Performances and Events for the Washington Pavilion, says she hopes people will come how they are to enjoy these Broadway shows.

“Be very casual and just enjoy yourself. You’ll be transported to a new universe for two hours, it’s great!”

More information on the shows and a link to purchase tickets can be found here: Pavilion Performance Series | Washington Pavilion

