Watertown Mayor Sarah Caron announces reelection bid

Mayor Caron says there’s more work to be done while highlighting some of her accomplishments since taking office in 2017.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Watertown Mayor Sarah Caron announced her bid for reelection Friday.

Mayor Caron says there’s more work to be done while highlighting some of her accomplishments since taking office in 2017.

“What I’m most proud of is the downtown revitalization. That’s something that is so critical to our community health and it’s really happing,” said Caron.

Caron said some areas where more work can be done include housing and employment.

“We have a housing situation that is not great for the growth we are expecting,” said Caron. “We need more people to fill our vacant jobs and we need more homes.”

The next mayor will take office at a time when a new City Manager comes on board. The city manager will take on the day-to-day operations of running the city, with the mayor taking on a part-time, reduced role. Caron says she believes she’s the best candidate to make the transition.

Also running mayor is city council president Adam Lalim and former assistant city engineer Colin Paulsen.

Election Day is June 15th.

