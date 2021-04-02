Advertisement

Wildfire evacuees return to North Dakota tourist town

Burning Hills Amphitheater in Medora, ND.
Burning Hills Amphitheater in Medora, ND.(Julie Martin/KFYR TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Residents of a small western North Dakota tourist town forced to evacuate as a large wildfire approached have been able to return to their homes.

The city of Medora, with its population of about 100, was evacuated Thursday as firefighters worked to stop the blaze from spreading. Authorities on Friday reduced the estimated size of the fire from about 15 square miles to about 4 1/2 square miles.

There were no reports of injuries or damaged structures in the community, which is on the doorstep of Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

North Dakota has seen a growing number of wildfires with extreme drought conditions across the state.

