A Warm, Dry Easter Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Fluctuating temperatures and gusty winds was the story of the weather last week with wind gusts of 35-50 mph and temperatures ranging from the 80s Monday to the 30s and 40s midweek before warming back up to round out the week. Winds will be lighter the next few days, but conditions remain dry, which is not good for the drought and potential fire weather concerns. Help though is on the way heading into the middle of this upcoming week.

TONIGHT: It’ll be another beautiful night with mostly clear skies and a light breeze out of the S and SSE. Lows remain mild, falling back into the low to mid 40s, but some of the cooler spots will drop into the upper 30s.

EASTER SUNDAY: It’ll be a warm and dry Easter with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the S and SE across the southern half of the area but a weak cold front will keep winds more out of the E across the northern areas. Either way, it’s still going to be warm with highs soaring into the upper 70s to mid 80s. Some areas could be in record warmth territory. The record high for Sioux Falls is 83, Aberdeen is 90 and Pierre is 78. Sunday night will feature a partly cloudy sky with lows in the 40s and 50s, so a rather warm night.

MONDAY: The warmth will continue with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Some models indicate a chance of a few pop-up showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon across northeast South Dakota, but for now, I’m keeping rain chances out of the forecast. Moisture levels will be on the increase and there is some instability available, so there could be a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening, but we’ll see how models trend on this idea. The Storm Prediction Center does have a marginal, level one risk of severe storms Monday across central and southern Minnesota, so that will be something to watch as well. Clouds will increase Monday night ahead of our next low pressure system. Highs top out in the 70s and 80s once again with lows in the 40s to near 50.

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: Finally some much needed rainfall moves in as we watch a decently strong low develop out of the Rockies and track northeast. Rain will begin to move in late Tuesday morning and continue to spread northeast throughout the day and continue into Tuesday night and Wednesday. Some thunderstorms could be possible at times Tuesday night and Wednesday. Showers will linger across the eastern half of the area Wednesday night into Thursday before gradually ending Thursday evening. Winds will also pick up out of the NE at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Highs cool back into the 50s and 60s, with Wednesday being the coolest day. When it’s all said and done, most areas will see at least a half inch of rain, but the latest model runs suggest the eastern third of the area could see over an inch of rain.

FRIDAY THROUGH NEXT WEEKEND AND LONG TERM: Friday features some sunshine but models bring some rain chances back into the forecast Saturday afternoon into Saturday night and once again potentially to begin the following week. Temperatures will remain near to slightly above average, with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. The latest 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, which runs from April 11-17, indicates temperatures and precipitation around average.

