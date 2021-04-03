Americans divided on Biden’s new ‘American Jobs Plan’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - President Joe Biden’s new $2 trillion dollar plan will include over $100 billion to improve things such as roads, the electrical grid, schools and broadband.

Biden says that these improvements to infrastructure will help create jobs for American workers.

South Dakota Sen. John Thune agrees that some upgrades are needed, saying “high speed internet services allow anyone anywhere in the country to work as long as you as long as they have access to high speed services.”

Changes to infrastructure will affect people all over the country, but some South Dakotans are against giving funds to improve Amtrak railroads that don’t even go through South Dakota.

Many Republicans believe some upgrades could be useful to our nations infrastructure, but they are against the way in which Biden plans to achieve it as he plans to raise corporate taxes to pay the bill.

These tax increases could effect jobs from bigger corporations, although some economists believe that it would also create more infrastructure jobs to take their place.

University of South Dakota Economics instructor Mandie Weinandt says ”we’re shifting job creation from the corporations being the job creators with the lower tax rate, but then creating jobs on the government infrastructure side as we’re going to need people to do all of these things if this plan comes to fruition.”

The $2 trillion plan is facing a steep partisan divide in the senate after he revealed that it would be paid for by way of a corporate tax increase.

