Downtown Sioux Falls holds several events for April First Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls had businesses across the city participating in April “First Friday,” with live music, family fun, and some new art receptions.

Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. says some people only know about the big summer “First Friday” events and don’t realize they happen all year.

“Some people think it’s just the things that happen in the summer, but it’s every single Month in Downtown Sioux Falls, and this is just an extra day to really celebrate our downtown with live music, different retail promotions, different events,” said Sadie Swier, Community Outreach Coordinator for DTSF.

La Luna Café and R Wine Bar, both had live music, and plan to for future events as well.

“Knowing that people do get out on First Friday, we are going to try and line up events, so they land on that Friday, get more people in here and give people something to do,” said Salvador Jaimes, La Luna Café Manager.

Phillip Krejci of Sioux Falls says technology tools help people make the most of “First Friday.”

“Facebook and social media are really great for First Fridays. You can find your better drink specials, who’s got a DJ, who has a live band,” said Krejci.

“First Fridays” are also a time where DTSF like to start their new events.

“Along with first Friday, downtown Sioux Falls likes to use these days to kick off different promotions. In March we kicked off Mash Madness for March First Friday. In April were kicking off Downtown restaurant week, which is really a celebration of our culinary scene.”

After having fewer events last year due to COVID-19, DTSF is excited to start having more and more events for “First Friday” in late spring and summer. But organizers are asking people to still follow CDC COVID guidelines and to stay safe.

