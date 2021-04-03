Late Grand Slam Stops Sioux Falls At Mary

BISMARCK, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite a strong pitching outing from Matt Graham, the University of Sioux Falls Baseball Team (7-8, 3-8 NSIC) drop a 6-4 decision to U-Mary (6-7, 4-4 NSIC) on Friday afternoon in NSIC play.

USF and U-Mary will play a doubleheader on Saturday (April 3) at 12/2 pm in Bismarck, N.D.Matt Graham threw seven innings and allowed five hits and two runs with three strikeouts and a walk.

However, U-Mary rallied late by scoring four runs in the eighth inning on a grand slam home run by Riley Schlimm who hit his first home run of the season.

Tyler Cate had two hits to lead USF, which also had a home run from Grant Lung, who recorded his third of the season in the three-run fourth inning. Tyler Blackburn had a double and Ryan Bernardy had a hit and run scored while Zane Butts also had a hit and Trey Hubers had a hit and two RBI.Charles Roskowiak (0-1) took the loss by allowing three runs, walking three hitters in 2/3 innings.

Payton Livingston allowed a run in 1/3 inning in finishing for USF. Andrew Brooks (1-0) earned the win for U-Mary while Paxton Miller had his second save.After Mary took a 1-0 lead in the second, USF answered as Tyler Blackburn doubled and scored on an RBI ground out by Connor King. Then in the fourth inning, Grant Lung hit his third home run of the season as USF took a 2-1 lead. After Ryan Bernardy singled and Noah Buss was hit by a pitch, Jared Binsfield sacrificed the runners over and both scored on a base hit from Trey Hubers. Mary scored a run in the fifth inning and then had the four-spot in the eighth inning to earn the win.

