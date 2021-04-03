Minnesota wrestling tournament relocates to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 2,100 Minnesota youth wrestlers came out to the Denny Sanford Premier Center over the weekend for the Northland Youth Wrestling Association state tournament.

This same tournament was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“Our biggest fear was going two years without youth wrestling in Minnesota and what it would have done to the sport, we were worried that it might not make a comeback,” Corey Olson said, the president of the NYWA.

The tournament’s location came down to two cities, and the organizers landed on Sioux Falls because there are no occupancy restrictions.

“This is a perfect city for a youth wrestling tournament of this magnitude because it’s got everything to offer. You got a nice close downtown with plenty of hotel space and then you have a nice big facility like this to host it in,” Olson said.

Everyone involved was grateful the kids had the opportunity to compete.

“Having this tournament today for these little kids, I think it is the best thing possible for wrestling,” Shane Masching said, the head coach for Westfield.

While the organizers were happy the tournament found a home in Sioux Falls, the hope is that in 2022 the tournament will return to Rochester Minnesota.

