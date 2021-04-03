Advertisement

Minnesota wrestling tournament relocates to Sioux Falls

Minnesota wrestling tournament relocates to Sioux Falls
Minnesota wrestling tournament relocates to Sioux Falls(Cordell Wright)
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 2,100 Minnesota youth wrestlers came out to the Denny Sanford Premier Center over the weekend for the Northland Youth Wrestling Association state tournament.

This same tournament was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“Our biggest fear was going two years without youth wrestling in Minnesota and what it would have done to the sport, we were worried that it might not make a comeback,” Corey Olson said, the president of the NYWA.

The tournament’s location came down to two cities, and the organizers landed on Sioux Falls because there are no occupancy restrictions.

“This is a perfect city for a youth wrestling tournament of this magnitude because it’s got everything to offer. You got a nice close downtown with plenty of hotel space and then you have a nice big facility like this to host it in,” Olson said.

Everyone involved was grateful the kids had the opportunity to compete.

“Having this tournament today for these little kids, I think it is the best thing possible for wrestling,” Shane Masching said, the head coach for Westfield.

While the organizers were happy the tournament found a home in Sioux Falls, the hope is that in 2022 the tournament will return to Rochester Minnesota.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Reynolds signs gun bill easing background checks, permits
Vermillion resident reacts to receiving a Covid-19 vaccination bill from Sanford
Vermillion resident receives vaccine bill in error
This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in...
Facebook data on more than 500M accounts found online

Latest News

Drawn Together South Dakota holds petition signing for independent redistricting commission
Drawn Together South Dakota petition signing
Drawn Together South Dakota Petition Signing
South Dakota coalition hold petition signing for an independent redistricting commission
Two Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check
SD COVID
South Dakota reporting 184 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths