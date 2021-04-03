Advertisement

Officer killed in attack outside Capitol was an 18-year veteran

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Capitol Police officer who died Friday after a man rammed his car into him and another officer at a barricade was identified as an 18-year veteran of the force.

William “Billy” Evans joined the department in 2003 and was a member of its first responders unit. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed Evans as a “martyr for our democracy,” while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was “heartbroken.” Pelosi and Schumer both spoke Friday with members of Evans’ family.

The death is the latest moment of sorrow for a department after the loss of Brian Sicknick, who clashed with rioters during the Jan. 6 insurrection and died a day later, and Howard Liebengood, who committed suicide weeks after that.

Video shows the driver of the crashed car emerging with a knife in his hand and starting to run at the pair of officers, Capitol Police acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters. Authorities shot the suspect, identified by law enforcement officials as 25-year-old Noah Green.

Investigators were digging into his background and examining whether he had any history of mental health problems as they tried to discern a motive. They were working to obtain warrants to access his online accounts.

“Our thoughts and prayer are with the Officer who passed and his family,” Larry Cosme, national president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers’ Association, said in a statement. “He gave his life in dedication to protecting our nation’s democracy and should be treated as a national hero. Our prayers also remain with the second officer battling injuries sustained in the attack. We hope for a swift recovery and commend both officers for their courageous actions.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Reynolds signs gun bill easing background checks, permits
Vermillion resident reacts to receiving a Covid-19 vaccination bill from Sanford
Vermillion resident receives vaccine bill in error
This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in...
Facebook data on more than 500M accounts found online

Latest News

Some reported an hour-long wait time for marriage licenses, and more than 1,000 were handed out...
Couples wait in long lines to marry on 4/3/21 in Las Vegas
Dozens of couples booked their weddings as far as one year out to get the specific date of...
Save the date: Couples rush to get married on 4/3/21 in Las Vegas
Brian Ward lives in his minivan after moving out of the one-bedroom condo in Las Vegas he could...
Man chooses homelessness to avoid debt amid pandemic financial struggles
Drawn Together South Dakota holds petition signing for independent redistricting commission
Drawn Together South Dakota petition signing
At first, he stayed in the condo he could no longer afford, thanks to eviction moratoriums. But...
Man facing pandemic-related debts moves out of condo and into minivan