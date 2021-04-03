South Dakota reporting 184 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 184 new COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 118,361, 113,980 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases in the state have risen to 2,443.

Current hospitalizations remain at 103. Overall, 7,043 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 46% of the state’s population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, while 30% of the population has been inoculated.

No new deaths were reported Saturday. The state’s death toll is 1,938.

