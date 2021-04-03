Advertisement

South Dakota reporting 184 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SD COVID
SD COVID(Dakota News Now)
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 184 new COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 118,361, 113,980 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases in the state have risen to 2,443.

Current hospitalizations remain at 103. Overall, 7,043 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 46% of the state’s population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, while 30% of the population has been inoculated.

No new deaths were reported Saturday. The state’s death toll is 1,938.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Reynolds signs gun bill easing background checks, permits
Vermillion resident reacts to receiving a Covid-19 vaccination bill from Sanford
Vermillion resident receives vaccine bill in error
This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in...
Facebook data on more than 500M accounts found online

Latest News

Drawn Together South Dakota holds petition signing for independent redistricting commission
Drawn Together South Dakota petition signing
Drawn Together South Dakota Petition Signing
South Dakota coalition hold petition signing for an independent redistricting commission
Minnesota wrestling tournament relocates to Sioux Falls
Minnesota wrestling tournament relocates to Sioux Falls
Two Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check