SUMMIT VOLLEYBALL SEMIFINALS: Coyotes Turn To Hand Kansas City A Five Set Defeat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After dropping a pair of five set matches to Kansas City in Vermillion two weeks ago, it was the Coyote volleyball team’s turn to break through in five.

And they couldn’t have picked a better time.

The Coyotes defeated the Kangaroos 3-2 (23-25, 25-22, 25-18, 22-25, 15-11) in the Summit League Tournament Semifinals on Friday night at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Elizabeth Juhnke and Sami Slaughter each had 21 kills to lead South Dakota back to the Summit League Championship Match for the second time in three years. USD will face Denver tomorrow at 2 PM.

The Coyotes improve to 14-6 with the victory.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

