Tri-City Topples Fading Stampede

Herd lose first of two with Storm 4-1
By Zach Borg and SF Stampede
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede dropped a 4-1 decision to the Tri-City Storm at the PREMIER Center Friday night.

Nate Schweitzer scored the lone goal for the Herd, while Burnham made the start in net, stopping 25 of 29 shots.

The Tri-City Storm tallied three of their four goals in the first period. Cole O’Hara was the first player on the board, scoring his tenth of the season unassisted, at the 6:29 mark. Matthew Knies made it 2-0 at 14:26 of the period. Stampede defenseman Nate Schweitzer tallied his seventh goal of the season at 16:08 to cut the lead in half, but Hunter Strand scored on the power play to close out the first with a 3-1 lead.

Adam Klapka finished the scoring for the night with a goal at 3:17 of the second period to finish 4-1.

The Stampede will return to the PREMIER Center tomorrow night for the third to final home game of the regular season against the Storm. Puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available at the KELOLAND Box Office inside the PREMIER Center. Fans can also catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

