Two Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check

(WOWT)
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On March 29th, 2021 the Sioux Falls Police Department conducted an alcohol compliance check in the northeast area of the city.

Officers checked 32 businesses. Of the 32 businesses, two failed and sold alcohol to a person under the age of 21.

The businesses that failed the compliance check include Aldi Inc. on Arrowhead Pkwy and Smokin Deals off of 10th Street.

The Sioux Falls Police Department said, in an effort to protect the young people in our community they will continue to conduct random alcohol compliance checks.

