Advertisement

Wings Shutout Wilderness

Aberdeen wins 3-0 to pick up 38th win of the season
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The beat goes on for the Aberdeen Wings.

Which means the beatings go on for anyone forced to play them.

Goalie Jake Sibell stopped all 31 shots he faced and the Wings got goals from Spencer Schneider, Jordan Randall and Nathan Mann to shutdown the Minnesota Wilderness 3-0 on Friday night at the ODDE Ice Center in Aberdeen.

The Wings improve their NAHL-best record to 38-2-0-1, good for 77 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Reynolds signs gun bill easing background checks, permits
Vermillion resident reacts to receiving a Covid-19 vaccination bill from Sanford
Vermillion resident receives vaccine bill in error
This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in...
Facebook data on more than 500M accounts found online

Latest News

Coyotes beat Bison 3-0 for second straight day
Coyotes Finish Home Soccer Schedule With Another Shutout Of NDSU
Transferring to Northern Arizona
Northern State’s Mason Stark Transferring To Northern Arizona
Red Raiders sweep Hastings to open GPAC Tournament
Northwestern Opens GPAC Volleyball Tournament With Sweep Of Hastings
Transferring to Northern Arizona
Northern State's Mason Stark Transferring To Northern Arizona
Coo drop doubleheader 8-6 & 8-4
USF Baseball Swept At Mary