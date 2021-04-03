Wings Shutout Wilderness

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The beat goes on for the Aberdeen Wings.

Which means the beatings go on for anyone forced to play them.

Goalie Jake Sibell stopped all 31 shots he faced and the Wings got goals from Spencer Schneider, Jordan Randall and Nathan Mann to shutdown the Minnesota Wilderness 3-0 on Friday night at the ODDE Ice Center in Aberdeen.

The Wings improve their NAHL-best record to 38-2-0-1, good for 77 points.

