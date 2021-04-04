Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled after missing 8-year-old boy in Georgia found safe

Djahziah Matthews is shown in the photo on the left. Dwayne Flemings is seen in the photo on...
Djahziah Matthews is shown in the photo on the left. Dwayne Flemings is seen in the photo on the upper right. The vehicle the two were believed to be traveling in is seen on the lower right.(Source: Clayton County Police Department)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert that was issued for a missing 8-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his father in Georgia and was believed to be in danger has been canceled after the boy was found safe, according to police.

Clayton County Police wrote in a Facebook post Sunday morning that 8-year-old Djahziah Matthews was found safe and that his father, Dwayne Flemings, was in custody.

Clayton County Police had earlier said that detectives responded to a domestic disturbance at an address near Jonesboro, Georgia, on Saturday night. At the scene, officers spoke with Djahziah’s mother.

The woman told police she’d gone to the address to pick up Djahziah, but that Flemings had refused to return her son and sped away with Djahziah in his car.

**AMBER ALERT UPDATE** Eight-year-old Djahziah Matthews has been located safely and suspect Dwayne Flemings is in custody. Thanks for your assistance Clayton County!

Posted by Clayton County Police Department on Sunday, April 4, 2021

Djahziah’s mother had told police that Flemings “has made recent comments about killing the child and himself before returning the child to his mother, and is concerned for his safety.”

On 4/3/21, The Clayton County Police Department issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Djahziah Matthews after his...

Posted by Clayton County Police Department on Sunday, April 4, 2021

Flemings was charged with simple assault, kidnapping and interference of custody, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Minnesota wrestling tournament relocates to Sioux Falls
Minnesota wrestling tournament relocates to Sioux Falls
Family displaced after Sunday morning fire in Sioux Falls
Family displaced after Sunday morning fire in Sioux Falls
Drawn Together South Dakota Petition Signing
South Dakota coalition hold petition signing for an independent redistricting commission

Latest News

A logo of LG Electronics Inc. is seen outside of the company's office building in Seoul, South...
SKorea’s LG to exit loss-making mobile phone business
While the 16-year-old dog died recently, her story made a lasting impact on many, offering...
Mobile bed lets elderly dog go for walk, enjoy park before her death
Tom Antonino and his wife handcrafted a mobile bed for their dog, 16-year-old Cocoa, after she...
Owner makes mobile bed for elderly dog with trouble walking
The National Consumer Law Center is calling on Congress to take action against robocalls and...
Supreme Court ruling could increase robocalls and texts, watchdog group says
Poll: Church memberships decline to less than 50%
Poll: Church memberships decline to less than 50%