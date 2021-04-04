Coyotes Finish Home Soccer Schedule With Another Shutout Of NDSU

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes recorded its second straight 3-0 shutout over the Bison of North Dakota State Saturday afternoon at the First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.

South Dakota (7-6-1) stays in fourth place ahead of the Bison (6-8) with only one weekend left.

The Coyotes bested their season-high of 25 shots set Thursday with 28 on Saturday. The Yotes put a season-high 15 shots on goal as well as recording the most goals on the Bison in season series this season. On the defensive side of things USD locked down the Bison only allowing eight shots, one more than Thursday’s game.

Junior Taylor Cotter played lights out once again recording an assist on each of USD’s goals Saturday, giving her seven on the season. Her seven assists currently ranks second in the Summit League and is tied for 10th in the nation. Her three assists is one short of a USD single-game record of four set in 2001.

“It was a really great game,” assistant coach Maddie Gaffney said. “I was really proud of the backline and Emma for being able to record two shutouts back-to-back.”

Sophomore Shaylee Gailus and freshmen Ashby Johnston and Taylor Ravelo recorded goals for South Dakota on the afternoon. This is the second straight weekend recording six goals and the third on the season for the Yotes.

South Dakota struck first in the fourth minute of the game when Ravelo headed a ball in off a Cotter corner kick. The goal was Ravelo’s fourth of the season and the fifth assist for Cotter. The Yotes would extend their lead to 2-0 right before the first half whistle in the 41st minute off yet another Cotter assist. This time Cotter found Johnston who was able to knock in her second goal of her career. The Yotes dominated the first 45 minutes getting off 19 shots compared to the Bison’s three.

South Dakota added one more goal shortly into the second half in the 49th minute. This time Gailus was on the receiving end from Cotter to record her fifth goal of the season, tied with Alexis Mitchell for most on the team. USD earned seven corner kicks and recorded five saves on the afternoon while NDSU recorded 10 saves.

South Dakota will travel to Grand Forks to face North Dakota in the regular season finale on Friday and Sunday. Both games will have a 2 p.m. start time in Grand Forks.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.