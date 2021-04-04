Advertisement

Coyotes Win First Home Softball Series In Two Years

USD takes three out of four from North Dakota
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USD softball team played their first home games at Nygaard Field in two years this weekend.

And for the most part it was a welcome return!

The Coyotes opened Summit League play by taking three out of four games from North Dakota, including a doubleheader sweep yesterday with 1-0 and 9-7 victories.
They’ll be at North Dakota State next weekend.

For more on yesterday’s doubleheader sweep, check out the USD recap HERE .

