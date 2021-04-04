Family displaced after Sunday morning fire in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire in the 4800 block of West Thad Place around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Initial reports were that the home was engulfed in fire. Officials said the first arriving crew found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home and front deck area.

Crews were able to put the fire out in about 10 minutes and no injuries were reported.

Authorities said two adults and three children were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. A pet snake was saved from the structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind all residents to have an evacuation plan and practice it regularly.

