Advertisement

House filled with black, Goth decor goes on sale in Baltimore

The seller says the house, which includes black carpeting and black furniture, is his “twisted...
The seller says the house, which includes black carpeting and black furniture, is his “twisted imagination” come to life.(Source: Redfin/Bright MLS via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (CNN) - A creepy Goth-and-horror-themed house in Maryland is up for sale.

The seller says the house, which includes black carpeting and black furniture, is his “twisted imagination” come to life.

Less common features include a coffin black church pew and black spiderweb railings. There are also real cemetery gates and headstones in the backyard.

The realtor advised the seller to remove about 20 life-sized figures from horror movies.

But it’s not all gore: framed jerseys show the owner’s life for his favorite NFL team, the Las Vegas Raiders.

The one-bedroom house is listed for $225,000.

Features include a real cemetery gates and headstones in the backyard, a coffin, black church...
Features include a real cemetery gates and headstones in the backyard, a coffin, black church pew and black spiderweb railings.(Source: Redfin/Bright MLS via CNN)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Minnesota wrestling tournament relocates to Sioux Falls
Minnesota wrestling tournament relocates to Sioux Falls
Family displaced after Sunday morning fire in Sioux Falls
Family displaced after Sunday morning fire in Sioux Falls
Drawn Together South Dakota Petition Signing
South Dakota coalition hold petition signing for an independent redistricting commission

Latest News

A logo of LG Electronics Inc. is seen outside of the company's office building in Seoul, South...
SKorea’s LG to exit loss-making mobile phone business
While the 16-year-old dog died recently, her story made a lasting impact on many, offering...
Mobile bed lets elderly dog go for walk, enjoy park before her death
Tom Antonino and his wife handcrafted a mobile bed for their dog, 16-year-old Cocoa, after she...
Owner makes mobile bed for elderly dog with trouble walking
The National Consumer Law Center is calling on Congress to take action against robocalls and...
Supreme Court ruling could increase robocalls and texts, watchdog group says
Poll: Church memberships decline to less than 50%
Poll: Church memberships decline to less than 50%