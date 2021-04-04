Monday to Stay Warm; Rain Returns Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Easter Sunday featured a mainly sunny sky and very warm temperatures with some areas either tying or breaking record highs. The warm temperatures continue into Monday with sunshine once again but the weather pattern will shift heading into Tuesday with some much-needed rainfall set to move in.

TONIGHT: It’ll be another quiet night with a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible in northern Iowa, but overall we will stay dry. Winds remain mostly light out of the E and SE at 5-15 mph. Lows drop back into the 40s and 50s, which is about 10-20 degrees above average.

MONDAY: Monday looks to be an interesting day, especially into the evening. Most of the day will be dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies along with very warm temperatures yet again and a breezy S wind at 10-20 mph, but will be shifting to the NW in the afternoon as a cold front approaches. Moisture levels will be increasing as well with dewpoints back into the 40s and 50s. That, combined with the passing cold front and the warm temperatures, some showers and thunderstorms could develop late in the afternoon into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal, level 1 risk for severe storms along and southeast of a Sisseton to Lake Andes line with hail and high winds be the main threats. Highs top out in the 70s and 80s once again. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the night Monday with a breezy N to NE wind. Lows drop back into the 30s and 40s, with the warmer temperatures southeast.

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: A strong system will come out of the Rockies and track northeast. This will spread rain in across the area from southwest to northeast. There will be a breezy NE wind Tuesday, so that could hold the timing of the rain back just a touch, but we’ll have to watch that closely. Rain will be likely Tuesday night into Wednesday for everyone and the rain will continue for the eastern half of the area through Thursday and Thursday night. For areas like Pierre, you guys will see sunshine Thursday. A few thunderstorms are possible as well from time to time, but no severe weather is expected. Winds will remain breezy Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with everyone in the 50s Wednesday and highs Thursday will range from the 50s east to around 70 west. Most areas will pick up at least a quarter to a half inch of rain but the eastern and southeastern areas could see over an inch of rain with some spots picking up close to 2″ of rain potentially.

FRIDAY INTO NEXT WEEKEND AND LONG TERM: Conditions will dry out heading into the upcoming weekend with a decent amount of sunshine and relatively mild temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s. The next chances of rain could return into the following week, but we’ll watch the model trends as this is 7-10 days out. The latest 8-14 day CPC outlook, which runs from April 12-18, indicated near average precipitation and slightly above average temperatures.

