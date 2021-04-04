Advertisement

Northern State’s Mason Stark Transferring To Northern Arizona

Second player from last year’s NSU team to move up to Division One
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mason Stark is trading one Northern for another.

The former Northern State standout guard announced via Twitter today that he will transfer to Northern Arizona.

He’ll have two years of eligibility after averaging 13 points in his career with the Wolves, including nearly 17 points per game last season. Stark is the second member of last year’s NSU team to find a Division One home, joining Andrew Kallman who transferred to North Dakota State.

He won’t be the last either as Parker Fox has narrowed his choices to 8 schools including Minnesota and Ohio State among others.

